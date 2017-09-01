Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 26 early Thursday morning.

Margaret Fisher says Lawrence Lee Rideau, 64, of Knoxville, TN died at the scene near exit 115, which is the 321/21 exit to Cayce. Fisher says Rideau was walking on I-26 eastbound when he was hit by a vehicle and was killed just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Rideau stopped at the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

