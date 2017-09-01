Midlands veteran with ALS hopes to raise awareness for upcoming walk

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A Camden man who was considered "dangerous" by the Kershaw County Sheriff after his arrest has been sentenced to federal prison for a conviction on weapons charges.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
In a little more than a week, hundreds will walk in Columbia to raise awareness for a disease that has no cure.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
Former South Carolina House Majority Leader Jim Merrill has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office and was forced to resign as part of a plea deal.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
