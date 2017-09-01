Midlands veteran with ALS hopes to raise awareness for upcoming walk

In a little more than a week, hundreds will walk in Columbia to raise awareness for a disease that has no cure.



There are people in the Midlands who live daily with ALS, also known as Lou Gherig's disease.



That includes Army veteran Kristi Driggers who joined WIS’ Mary King on the News at Noon with Les Carroll, the special events manager for ALS Association of South Carolina.



Driggers is one of an estimated 300 South Carolinians who lives with ALS, a neurogenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.



“Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis,” notes the ALS association on its website.



Because there is no cure, and only one FDA approved drug which modestly extends survival, the association is always looking for ways to raise awareness of the disease and donations for research.



You can help in the effort by signing up for the Midlands Walk to Defeat ALS which is happening next Saturday, September 9th at Columbia Canal Riverfront Park.



Walkers have a one-mile or three-mile option. Check in starts at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.