Officer 'greatly injured' after truck slams into back of CPD vehicle

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
The accident happened on Huger and Hampton streets. (Source: WIS) The accident happened on Huger and Hampton streets. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An officer with the Columbia Police Department was "greatly injured," according to the police chief, after a truck slammed into the back of a CPD vehicle in downtown Columbia on Friday morning. 

Chief Skip Holbrook said the officer was stopped and had his lights on to render aid following another crash on Huger and Hampton streets when the truck struck the officer's CPD Crime Scene Unit truck.

The impact injured the officer, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. No further word on his condition.

One lane of traffic on Huger street is closed while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates.

