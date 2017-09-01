SC helicopter rescue team busy saving lives in Texas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC helicopter rescue team busy saving lives in Texas

Source: South Carolina National Guard

Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team have been busy saving lives in Texas.

The group deployed to help rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The team is flying into flooded areas to get people to safety. According to a post on the South Carolina National Guard's Facebook page, they rescued a family with a 7-week-old baby with medical needs.

The team deployed to Texas this week. 

