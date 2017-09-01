SC helicopter rescue team busy saving lives in Texas

Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.

SC Forestry Commission Incident Management Team members briefed before departing for Texas to help Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts (Source: SC Forestry Commission)

South Carolina help is on the way to aid in Texas recovery efforts

Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team have been busy saving lives in Texas.

The group deployed to help rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The team is flying into flooded areas to get people to safety. According to a post on the South Carolina National Guard's Facebook page, they rescued a family with a 7-week-old baby with medical needs.

The team deployed to Texas this week.

