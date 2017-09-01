WIS Salutes Dr. Beverly Harris

WIS is proud to salute Dr. Beverly Harris.

The Army veteran is a native of Orangeburg. While on active duty she served in Germany as a Financial Specialist and pursued studies in Business Management and Psychology. She later returned to Orangeburg and and attended SC State College where she earned a Bachelor of Philosophy (PhD).

Upon graduation from Iowa State Dr. Harris met her husband, also in the military at SC State.

Dr. Harris has received numerous recognitions and nominations to include Teacher of the Year, Who's Who among American Teachers, and National High School Scholar.

Dr. Harris has always had a deep passion for helping people.

Dr. Harris is a member of Round Top Baptist Church and serves as the chairperson for the Women's Ministry.

