The COMET launches new Soda Cap Connector

People have a few more options for getting around Columbia on public transportation now.

Friday, The COMET unveiled the Soda Cap Connector, with routes between Five Points and The Vista, and the Blythewood Express.

This Soda Cap Connector will run Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. as a pilot. The first six months are free.

The Blythewood Express is an express service that provides a park-and-ride option for the Town of Blythewood to connect residents to the downtown corridor.

“It is important to have mobility options that fit the needs of all citizens of Richland County. We are proud to launch a Park-and-Ride Express service for the Town of Blythewood and the Soda Cap Connector downtown circulator that connects people to major parts of the city. The Transportation Penny was passed in order for us to implement these services that benefit the community as a whole,” said The COMET’s Interim Executive Director Ann August.

The COMET officials play to survey riders during the pilot program in order to improve the service for future use.

