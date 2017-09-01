The COMET launches new Soda Cap Connector

The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.
A portion of South Carolina's main gas supply is shut down. South Carolina drivers are noticing the damage to their wallets.
People have a few more options for getting around Columbia on public transportation now.
Former South Carolina House majority leader Jim Merrill is to appear in court to face corruption charges a day after he resigned.
