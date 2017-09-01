Just resigned former House majority leader in court Friday

A state lawmaker has resigned one day before appearing in court. Charleston representative Jim Merrill submitted his resignation to the SC House Speaker on Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former South Carolina House majority leader Jim Merrill is to appear in court Friday to face corruption charges a day after he resigned.

The office of House Speaker Jay Lucas confirmed that Merrill submitted his resignation Thursday effective Friday.

Prosecutor David Pascoe said Merrill was to be in court Friday but did not say why.

The Charleston Republican had been suspended since a grand jury indicted him in December on two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts of ethics violations. Merrill is accused of illegally profiting from his position.

Merrill has denied doing anything illegal. He would not talk about his resignation or the hearing late Thursday.

Merrill was elected to the House in 2000 and is one of three lawmakers suspended because of the corruption probe.

