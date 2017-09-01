Just resigned former House majority leader in court Friday

Prosecutor David Pascoe said Merrill was to be in court Friday but did not say why.
The Charleston Republican had been suspended since a grand jury indicted him in December on two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts of ethics violations. Merrill is accused of illegally profiting from his position.
Merrill has denied doing anything illegal. He would not talk about his resignation or the hearing late Thursday.
Merrill was elected to the House in 2000 and is one of three lawmakers suspended because of the corruption probe.
