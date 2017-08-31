PLAYER TO WATCH: Dutch Fork's Thompson returns home ready to win title

Bryce Thompson is home.

The former Ben Lippen wide receiver is back at Dutch Fork and he’s enjoying every minute of it. He spent the last two seasons at Ben Lippen. Now, he’s back where it all started for his senior year with big goals in mind.

“It’s always a good vibe being back,” Thompson said. “It sucked leaving Ben Lippen, but I had to do what was best for me. I’m just coming here to give this program another championship.”

Standing six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, Thompson has been the ultimate utility player for the Silver Foxes. He may be listed as a wide receiver, but he plays just about everywhere that Tom Knotts needs him.

“Bryce is just a special talent,” Knotts said. “He can do anything. He can play quarterback, he can play running back, wide receiver, DB, so we’ll use him in a lot of different ways. Try to get some matchups with him. We’ll try to keep him healthy also so he’s not going to play the whole game.”

Thompson's transfer gives Knotts another weapon on both sides of the ball while giving him a chance to develop younger players.

"I thought we were going to have a really good team before he came back," Knotts said, "and it was going to mean Jalin Hyatt was going to have to have a big year. But with Bryce coming back, it allows me to bring Hyatt along a little bit slower.'

In June, Thompson decommitted from Virginia Tech. Now, South Carolina and North Carolina State are among his top choices heading into December’s signing period. With only months left to choose, he hopes his next move is his best move.

“Well, I had to make a great decision for myself because, at the end of the day, it’s where you want to be and I wasn’t 100 percent sure with VT and I’m not going to commit to a school if I’m not 100 percent.”

Thompson has not made a decision on which school he will attend, but that decision will be made in the coming months.

Thompson and the Silver Foxes will take on Dakereon Joyner as Dutch Fork takes on Fort Dorchester in this week's Jim Hudson Football Friday Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.