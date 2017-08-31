USC students surprise couple with a free wedding

Students in a University of South Carolina wedding planning class have the power to make dreams come true for engaged couples by offering one lucky couple a free wedding.

This year’s lucky couple is Sam Johnson and his fiancée Ashley.

The couple was surprised with the announcement Thursday evening on the USC campus.

The wedding will be planned entirely by students under the instruction of Annette Hoover and provided at no cost through donations from local businesses.

