Deputies thank the community after raising $15,000 for Houston first responders

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is saying thank you to the community for helping them raise more than $15,000 in their Hope For Houston Fundraiser.

“Thank you just isn’t enough to say how the Richland County Sheriff’s Department family feels for each of you, as you stepped up to help our brothers and sisters who wear the uniform,” the department said in a statement released on Thursday.

RCSD held a 12-hour fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at their headquarters at 2500 Decker Boulevard. Deputies collected gift cards to assist the deputies in Texas and their families.

“So often during times of devastation, our first responders have to place [themselves] and their family’s needs on the back burner. This is a small gesture that will go a long way towards recognizing their sacrifice as well,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

The sheriff went on to ask for continued prayers for those affected by the horrific flooding and for family members who lost loved ones.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.