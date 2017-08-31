SCDNR: Search will continue until missing Lake Murray boater's body is found

Durham Alexander Delaura, 35, fell overboard near Panorama Point on the evening on Aug. 24. He served with the Columbia Fire Department up until 2016. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson says crews will search for the body of a missing boater until he's been recovered.

Durham Alexander DeLaura, 35, fell overboard near Panorama Point on the evening on Aug. 24. A neighbor found DeLaura's 4-year-old daughter alone in his boat that had drifted ashore, prompting the search for DeLaura.

SCDNR spokesperson Captain Robert McCullough says while investigators do not believe foul play is suspected, he says alcohol could be involved. Investigators found both open and unopened beer cans on the boat.

Delaura formerly served on the Columbia Fire Department. Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins released a statement about DeLaura's time with the department on Wednesday and listed many of his accomplishments. DeLaura was a firefighter for 10 years from 2006 to 2016. He said:

The CFD Family continues to offer our thoughts and prayers to Durham’s family and friends. He was a very talented Firefighter who developed many skills during his nearly ten years serving with Department and me along with the entire Columbia Fire Department continue to focus on the recovery efforts. I would like to thank the many agencies that have taken part in the rescue and recovery efforts, especially the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Lexington County and Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Fire Service.

SCDNR will resume their search on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.