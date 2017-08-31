Columbia man accused of shooting girlfriend in face sentenced to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia man accused of shooting girlfriend in face sentenced to 40 years

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Larry Cornish (Source: Winnsboro Public Safety) Larry Cornish (Source: Winnsboro Public Safety)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Columbia man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Larry Cornish, 32, was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person previously convicted of a violent crime.

Cornish’s then-girlfriend, Ashley Mickle, testified in court that in the early morning hours of July 27, 2016, she tried to leave the couple's Winnsboro apartment with her two children after an argument with Cornish. As she was getting ready to drive away, Cornish jumped into her car and put a gun to her head in front of her children. Cornish directed her to drive about half a mile to the intersection of Calhoun Street and Highway 321 before he got out of the car and fired his gun at her head.

Mickle was hit in the cheek but was able to drive to an emergency room for medical attention. Cornish was arrested in Columbia by members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the SLED Fugitive Task Force, and the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.

Both of Mickle’s children, ages 6 and 9, witnessed the shooting and also testified in court.

Cornish was sentenced to a combined 40-year sentence. He received thirty years for attempted murder and five years on each weapons charge, to be run consecutively. 

