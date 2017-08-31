FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Strong-to-severe storms possible Friday in the Midlands

Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms as we move through your Friday.

We’ll likely start Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. But the best chance for storms will arrive by late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the Midlands from the north. With the front in place, along with warm, humid conditions and some lingering moisture from Harvey, some storms could be strong to severe.

“Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with any storm that develops Friday,” said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. “However, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado as well.”

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Midlands under a Slight Risk for severe storms Friday, meaning some storms could produce gusty winds in excess of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes and hail.

Heavy rain will also be possible with any storm that develops Friday, which could produce some localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown!

Showers and storms should wind down as we lose the heating of the day by Friday night.

