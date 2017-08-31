Midlands woman organizes donation drive for Harvey victims

At Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, a massive warehouse is waiting to be filled with donations for Texas flood victims, and it all started with a simple request from a Midlands woman.

Tammy Currie of West Columbia has friends responding on the front lines of the flooding disaster in Houston with the Cajun Navy. The volunteer group includes hundreds of people, mainly from Louisiana who take their own small fishing boats to disaster zones for high water rescues.

After several days rescuing people from Harvey's floods, the Cajun Navy reported the needs were tremendous, and asked for help nationwide, mainly on social media.

So Currie sprung into action. She contacted Harvest Hope Food Bank and the distribution center said she could use space in the warehouse to collect donations.

"We had so much wonderful help from all around the nation- all around the world with recent disasters," Harvest Hope Marketing Manager Jamie Peebles said. "[Like] the flooding of 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. So, really it's our time to give back."

The Cajun Navy says the items most needed include non-perishable food, water, diapers, baby formula, toiletries, and sanitary items.

Currie has never run a donation drive like this before, but now all the pieces are falling into place. Harvest Hope says FEMA has agreed to deliver an 18-wheeler to the warehouse as soon as there are enough donations to fill it.

The supplies will then be delivered to Houston. Currie hopes the people of Columbia will respond.

"I knew with me posting on my Facebook, I don't have too many friends, was gonna do a lot to help," Currie said. "So I put in a call to Harvest Hope to see if they would house any donations people were wanting to donate and I emailed WIS."

Those looking to donate can drop off items at Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2220 Shop Road in Columbia.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.