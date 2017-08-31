Help wanted for horses suffering from Hurricane Harvey in Housto - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Help wanted for horses suffering from Hurricane Harvey in Houston

(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Equestrians are sending their love to rescued horses in Texas, in the form of donations. Multiple semi-trucks packed full of hay and food are shipping-out from Aiken, South Carolina. But there is still a way you can help.  

The Equine Rescue of Aiken is heading-up the relief effort. There are 700 bales of hay going out to another rescue just outside of Houston that's recovered 160 horses from floodwaters.  

Equine Rescue of Aiken's Jim Rhodes says it's important to help the horses who suffer in murky waters, and are injured.  

“Water damage to a horse is, the longer a horse stays in the water, they get what they call a water burn. And it’s almost like a third-degree burn, where their skin starts to slough off and bubble up. It’s almost like, say you staying in a bath tub for, let’s say uh, ten hours," Rhodes says.

He's taken it upon himself to get the supplies moving in little more than 24 hours. His nonprofit, a 501(c)(3) could use financial donations for footing the bill for all the supplies up front, he says. He felt it crucial to act fast and send help immediately since he says there's rarely a place for rescued horses to be rehabilitated and held in a time of natural disaster. 

“There are systems in place for people and for their dogs and cats and we used to, they used to tell them they couldn’t take their dogs and cats. Now, they’re encouraging them to take their small animals with them when they go to the shelters. There’s very little provision for the large animal or for livestock. So, you know, I just felt a need," Rhodes says.   

Rhodes says the community can drop money donations to The Equine Rescue of Aiken, especially to pay the truck drivers in gas money. Other supplies can be dropped and coordinated through Aiken Saddlery. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >>
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

  • Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:00:42 GMT

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.

    More >>

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly