Help wanted for horses suffering from Hurricane Harvey in Houston

Equestrians are sending their love to rescued horses in Texas, in the form of donations. Multiple semi-trucks packed full of hay and food are shipping-out from Aiken, South Carolina. But there is still a way you can help.

The Equine Rescue of Aiken is heading-up the relief effort. There are 700 bales of hay going out to another rescue just outside of Houston that's recovered 160 horses from floodwaters.

Equine Rescue of Aiken's Jim Rhodes says it's important to help the horses who suffer in murky waters, and are injured.

“Water damage to a horse is, the longer a horse stays in the water, they get what they call a water burn. And it’s almost like a third-degree burn, where their skin starts to slough off and bubble up. It’s almost like, say you staying in a bath tub for, let’s say uh, ten hours," Rhodes says.

He's taken it upon himself to get the supplies moving in little more than 24 hours. His nonprofit, a 501(c)(3) could use financial donations for footing the bill for all the supplies up front, he says. He felt it crucial to act fast and send help immediately since he says there's rarely a place for rescued horses to be rehabilitated and held in a time of natural disaster.

“There are systems in place for people and for their dogs and cats and we used to, they used to tell them they couldn’t take their dogs and cats. Now, they’re encouraging them to take their small animals with them when they go to the shelters. There’s very little provision for the large animal or for livestock. So, you know, I just felt a need," Rhodes says.

Rhodes says the community can d rop money donations to The Equine Rescue of Aiken, especially to pay the truck drivers in gas money. Other supplies can be d ropped and coordinated through Aiken Saddlery.

