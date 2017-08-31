Rep. Jim Merrill resigns from office day before court appearance on ethics violations

Jim Merrill at at December 2016 court hearing. (Source: WIS)

A state lawmaker has resigned one day before appearing in court.

Charleston representative Jim Merrill submitted his resignation to the SC House Speaker on Thursday.

Merrill is set to face a judge on Friday in connection with a corruption investigation at the State House. He was indicted back in December for misconduct and ethics violations.

He's accused of illegally profiting from his position but denies doing so.

