Rep. Jim Merrill resigns from office day before court appearance on ethics violations

Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is announcing a more convenient way for residents to confirm if the documents needed to order and buy a REAL ID Driver's license online in the future are on file with the agency.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is announcing a more convenient way for residents to confirm if the documents needed to order and buy a REAL ID Driver's license online in the future are on file with the agency.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms as we move through your Friday.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms as we move through your Friday.More >>
Crews from Joint Base Charleston have provided some much needed medical assistance to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Crews from Joint Base Charleston have provided some much needed medical assistance to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
At Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, a massive warehouse is waiting to be filled with donations for Texas flood victims, and it all started with a simple request from a Midlands woman.More >>
At Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, a massive warehouse is waiting to be filled with donations for Texas flood victims, and it all started with a simple request from a Midlands woman.More >>
Equestrians are sending their love to rescued horses in Texas, in the form of donations. Multiple semi-trucks packed full of hay and food are shipping-out from Aiken, South Carolina. But there is still a way you can help.More >>
Equestrians are sending their love to rescued horses in Texas, in the form of donations. Multiple semi-trucks packed full of hay and food are shipping-out from Aiken, South Carolina. But there is still a way you can help.More >>
A portion South Carolina's main gas supply is shut down. South Carolina drivers are noticing the damage to their wallets.More >>
A portion South Carolina's main gas supply is shut down. South Carolina drivers are noticing the damage to their wallets.More >>
Teressa Stroble still remembers the morning of May 9th well. "My route is in the Greer area,” she said.More >>
Teressa Stroble still remembers the morning of May 9th well. "My route is in the Greer area,” she said.More >>