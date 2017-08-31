Richland County man who used stolen gun in armed robbery attempt arrested

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say used a stolen handgun in an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning.

Javarres Dinkins, 21, faces multiple charges including attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen gun. He was arrested around 6 a.m. after K-9 deputies tracked him to a location no far from where the crime was committed.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive. Deputies say Dinkins approached a young woman with a handgun he stole out of a car in the area and attempted to rob her at gunpoint. When the victim screamed, Dinkins ran away.

Alert deputies in the area quickly set up a perimeter for the K-9 deputies to track and Dinkins was caught a short time later. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott reminded residents to be mindful of valuables left in your cars. Sheriff Lott said should be taken out of your car at night, or at least locked away in the trunk out of sight. He also said to remember to make sure you lock your cars, especially at night.

