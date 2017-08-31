Richland County man who used stolen gun in armed robbery attempt - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland County man who used stolen gun in armed robbery attempt arrested

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say used a stolen handgun in an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning.

Javarres Dinkins, 21, faces multiple charges including attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen gun. He was arrested around 6 a.m. after K-9 deputies tracked him to a location no far from where the crime was committed.  

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive. Deputies say Dinkins approached a young woman with a handgun he stole out of a car in the area and attempted to rob her at gunpoint. When the victim screamed, Dinkins ran away.  

Alert deputies in the area quickly set up a perimeter for the K-9 deputies to track and Dinkins was caught a short time later. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.  

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott reminded residents to be mindful of valuables left in your cars. Sheriff Lott said should be taken out of your car at night, or at least locked away in the trunk out of sight. He also said to remember to make sure you lock your cars, especially at night.  

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >>
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...More >>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    More >>

  • Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Enormous asteroid will barely miss Earth on Friday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:00:42 GMT

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.

    More >>

    It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly