City of Columbia fires Parks and Rec employees following investigation into alleged sex assault of 5-year-old

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Following the report that a child was sexually assaulted at a Columbia park earlier this summer while attending a summer camp program, city officials say they've taken action toward employees as a part of the investigation. 

According to a heavily-redacted Columbia Police incident report, the mother of a 5-year-old boy claims her son was sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old male at Lorick Park on July 28. The suspect's name was not released due to his age. 

The report states that the teen was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and giving a false statement to police. 

The City of Columbia released a statement, saying the investigation is ongoing, but action has been taken: 

City officials are aware of an incident that occurred at Lorick Park on July 28, 2017. A criminal investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing.

A concurrent administrative review was initiated and disciplinary actions were taken involving staff in the Parks and Recreation Department, which resulted in terminations, suspensions, work improvement notices and staff reassignments. Organizational assessments are underway in the department and, if necessary, additional actions or departmental changes may be forthcoming.

The care and protection of children are of the utmost importance and the City Manager is personally focused on ensuring their safety.

Due to the sensitive nature of this ongoing case, as well as, the ongoing administrative review, it is out of an abundance of caution and concern, that City official cannot make further comments at this time. 

