SCDMV launches new, fast way to check 'Real ID' eligibility

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Following the report that a child was sexually assaulted at a Columbia park earlier the summer while attending a summer camp program, city officials say they've taken action toward employees as a part of the investigation.More >>
Following the report that a child was sexually assaulted at a Columbia park earlier the summer while attending a summer camp program, city officials say they've taken action toward employees as a part of the investigation.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
South Carolina Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman is calling for state lawmakers to return to Columbia and override a veto from Gov. Henry McMaster that struck extra money for school buses in the state's budget.More >>
South Carolina Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman is calling for state lawmakers to return to Columbia and override a veto from Gov. Henry McMaster that struck extra money for school buses in the state's budget.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is announcing a more convenient way for residents to confirm if the documents needed to order and buy a REAL ID Driver's license online in the future are on file with the agency.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is announcing a more convenient way for residents to confirm if the documents needed to order and buy a REAL ID Driver's license online in the future are on file with the agency.More >>
There is a rumor being spread on Facebook about the potential of a gas shortage in South Carolina.More >>
There is a rumor being spread on Facebook about the potential of a gas shortage in South Carolina.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane -- a category three storm or higher -- as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane -- a category three storm or higher -- as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
At the corner of Monticello and Camp Ground Roads in Richland County, there have been two fatalities in the past three years.More >>
At the corner of Monticello and Camp Ground Roads in Richland County, there have been two fatalities in the past three years.More >>