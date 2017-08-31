SCDMV launches new, fast way to check 'Real ID' eligibility

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is announcing a more convenient way for residents to confirm if the documents needed to order and buy a REAL ID Driver's license online in the future are on file with the agency.

With the agency's new mobile website, you can log in and learn if you're eligible for ordering a REAL ID license online when the cards become available in 2018.

You'll want to enter your driver’s license number, social security number, and date of birth to see if the required documents are on file.

If the required documents are not on file and you're interested in changing your current license to a REAL ID, you must take the following documents to a DMV branch now:

Proof of Identity (Birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

