Sheriff: 238 warrants issued for trio in months-long, $35K burglary spree investigation

A woman returning to her home to three people who were not supposed to be there ended up helping to put an end to a months-long crime spree that spawned 238 warrants.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Jarrett, Christopher Tharpe, and Rodney Ray, have all been charged with a combined 238 warrants ranging from first-degree burglary to petit larceny.

Investigators had been working for months on a burglary spree that found nearly $35,000 worth of items being stolen in the county, including an antique toy collection that has not been valued yet.

“This was similar to pulling a string and unravelling a hem,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “But the huge and more important difference is each time another stitch came undone, it represented someone’s property.”

Sheriff's officials say a female motorist returning to her Farnum Road residence found what she thought was a stranded woman parked in front of her home. It was Jarrett, deputies said. At that moment, officials said, Tharpe and Ray exited the home and the female returning home asked the three of them what they were up to.

"The driver of the parked vehicle said they had permission to be inside the home," sheriff's office spokesman Richard Walker said in a statement. "The motorist said that wasn’t true – she owned the home."

The trio sped off in response, Walker said, but were apprehended a short time later in Calhoun County.

