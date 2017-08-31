No, the rumors aren't true - South Carolina will not run out of - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No, the rumors aren't true - South Carolina will not run out of gas

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager

A screenshot of the Facebook post that created a brief panic before it was deleted Thursday afternoon. (Source: Facebook) A screenshot of the Facebook post that created a brief panic before it was deleted Thursday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

There is a rumor being spread on Facebook about the potential of a gas shortage in South Carolina. 

The post began circulating Thursday afternoon and declares itself as a "public service announcement" - but it's far from it. The Facebook post has since been deleted. 

The post says: 

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: IF YOUR CAR NEEDS GAS GO GET IT NOW. SOUTH CAROLINA'S GAS WILL BE TEMPORARILY CUT OFF SOON. WE DO NOT KNOW WHEN IT WILL BE BACK IN SERVICE. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. GO GAS UP NOW. WHAT THE STATIONS HAVE MAYBE ALL THEY GET UNTIL SOMETIME NEXT WEEK. KEEP IN MIND MORE PPL WILL BE TRAVELING SINCE IT'S A LONG WEEKEND. HOPING THIS IS JUST FOR A FEW HOURS RATHER IN A FEW DAYS. 

The worry about a potential shortage of gasoline could stem from the concern of a major shut down of a Colonial Pipeline affected by now Tropical Depression Harvey. 

There is an expectation that gas prices will rise in South Carolina and other Southern states because of the reliance of resources from those pipelines in the area affected by Harvey. 

The EPA  approved emergency fuel waivers until Sept.15 for several states, including South Carolina. These waivers relax some fuel standards in areas where gas supply is affected.

The waivers help ensure an adequate supply of fuel is available, particularly for emergency vehicle needs. Right now the average price of gas in Columbia is $2.28.

RELATED: See photos of the damage in Houston.

We asked Tom Allen with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff about a potential outage and he said there's no truth to the social media rumors. He says: 

In speaking with the petroleum industry and distributors, we see no truth in the rumors that there is a gas shortage.  As we discussed, there will be some price fluctuations as are currently being observed.
 
We encourage normal fueling and driving habits during this time as “panic buying” can only exacerbate an already delicate situation.  Our goal is to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum products into the state to allow for the continuation of commerce and for public services such as emergency response to continue.

Allen said he will issue more information if that information changes. 

