Missing Orangeburg man seen walking away from hospital located b - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing Orangeburg man seen walking away from hospital located by deputies

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Orangeburg County deputies have safely located the missing man who was last seen walking away from a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say Christopher Boltin was located within the Orangeburg city limits around 5 p.m. 

Boltin was last seen walking away from the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg around noon on Thursday before he could be admitted.?

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

