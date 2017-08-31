Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man last seen walking away from hospital

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a man who was last seen walking away from a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Boltin walked away from the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg around noon before he could be admitted.

Boltin was last seen wearing long dark brown shorts, dark shoes, and a dirty white shirt, according to Orangeburg deputies.

Anyone who may have seen Christopher Boltin or may have information on his location is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534-3550 or you can contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.