LIVE: Border Patrol officials announcing vendor of prototypes for President Trump's wall
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
There is a rumor being spread on Facebook about the potential of a gas shortage in South Carolina.More >>
There is a rumor being spread on Facebook about the potential of a gas shortage in South Carolina.More >>
A woman returning to her home to three people who were not supposed to be there ended up helping to put an end to a months-long crime spree that spawned 238 warrants.More >>
A woman returning to her home to three people who were not supposed to be there ended up helping to put an end to a months-long crime spree that spawned 238 warrants.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
South Carolina Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman is calling for state lawmakers to return to Columbia and override a veto from Gov. Henry McMaster that struck extra money for school buses in the state's budget.More >>
South Carolina Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman is calling for state lawmakers to return to Columbia and override a veto from Gov. Henry McMaster that struck extra money for school buses in the state's budget.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>