Do you need helping getting a job? Have no fear, help is here!

If you need help knowing how to get a job, Midlands Technical College is offering a job resource fair that may help you.

The school is hosting two community educational resource fairs for former employees at the V.C. Summer Plant and others within the community

to receive help in their job search, as well as explore education and training options that can help them re-enter the workforce. But the job resource fair is open to others, as well.

Dr. Ronald Rhames, the president of Midlands Tech, says “Midlands Technical College is in the business of education. This includes helping

educate our fellow citizens on the many resources available to them during this time of transition.”

The upcoming Community Educational Resource Fairs are Wednesday, September 6 from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the MTC Fairfield Campus and

Friday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the MTC Harbison Campus.

Job search resources will include career counseling, job search strategies, resume critique, interview advice, and career planning assessments. Those looking to explore educational and training options will be able to learn about scholarship opportunities, financial aid, VA benefits, quick career upgrade training and professional certification opportunities, and Academic Career Programs and College Transfer information.

“MTC wants to do everything we can to make sure those who lost their jobs know about all the options available to them at MTC and within the community,” said Dr. Rhames. “The college has Corporate and Continuing Education programs that provide quick career upgrade training and professional certification in a number of industrial occupations, as well as academic programs for anyone looking to make a career change.”

Visit Midlands Tech's website to register to attend either event.

The MTC Fairfield Campus is located at 1674 Hwy 321 North Business, Winnsboro, SC 29180. The Fairfield September 6, 2017 event will be in room 126 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The MTC Harbison Campus is located at 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063. The September 8, 2017 event on the Harbison Campus will be in the Continuing Education Building room 113 from 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend one of the above events but are still interested in exploring education options can contact the MTC Corporate and Continuing Education Division at 803.732.0432 or www.cce@midlandstech.edu.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.