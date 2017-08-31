Leesville man arrested on child pornography charges

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
A man from Leesville has been arrested on child pornography charges. Derek Jordan Amick, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Fairfield County.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane -- a category three storm or higher -- as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
