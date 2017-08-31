Leesville man arrested on child pornography charges - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Leesville man arrested on child pornography charges

Derek Jordan Amick (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center) Derek Jordan Amick (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

 A man from Leesville has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Derek Jordan Amick, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18. He was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies. 

Investigators say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Amick. He is accused of sending nude images to and requesting nude images from a victim through social media. 

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly