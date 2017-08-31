Leesville man arrested on child pornography charges

A man from Leesville has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Derek Jordan Amick, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18. He was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies.

Investigators say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Amick. He is accused of sending nude images to and requesting nude images from a victim through social media.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case.

