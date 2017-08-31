FIRST ALERT: Track for Hurricane Irma remains the same as storm continues to strengthen

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean as forecasters continue to work to get a better idea of where the storm may be headed as it continues its westward track.

In the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Irma had just become a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph. In the latest update from the NHC, the sustained winds have gone up to 140 mph with higher wind gusts.

The powerful storm is still expected to strengthen more as the week progresses.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.

"This is a dangerous storm and could strengthen as we move forward the next few days," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "It’s still too early if the storm will make a U.S. landfall. However, by late Tuesday and Wednesday things will begin to get more in focus."

Irma is moving to the west at 13 mph and is expected to continue moving along this track into Tuesday. The center of the storm is expected to move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts. This would put Irma's center near the coast of Cuba on Saturday as a major hurricane.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the week.

Models for Irma are not yet consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

