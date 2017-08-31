FIRST ALERT: SC impact of Irma coming into focus as monster storm swirls with 185 MPH winds

Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.

Category 5 Hurricane Irma made landfall overnight as sustained winds continue at 185 miles per hour and it could have impacts on South Carolina in a few days.

Irma is looking more likely to have an impact on South Carolina by early next week.

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around just before 2 a.m Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph, maximum sustained winds are 185 mph and is located 15 miles west of St. Martin and 15 miles west of Anguilla.

The Government of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and a Hurricane Watch for the Central Bahamas. The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica.

Early Wednesday morning the National Hurricane Center shifted the storm's track more toward the North and East with the computer models having the most significant shift, with the storm moving off the east coast of Florida moving north.

"This is not just catastrophic," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said of the potential for the storm. "This is deadly. This is a deadly hurricane."

No deaths have been reported yet.

It remains still too early to determine if the storm will hit South Carolina. As of new information the 5 a.m. Wednesday update, the National Hurricane Center has the storm tracking north into Florida as Category 3.

"The computer models have changed dramatically since yesterday," Miller said Wednesday morning. "If the storm makes its northward turn east of Florida, it could impact South Carolina. But it does not mean that the storm is coming to South Carolina unequivocally."

"I think by this time tomorrow we should have a better handle on it," he said. "There's nobody today that's going to tell you this is going to happen. If they do, don't believe them."

Although forecasters aren't sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina, people here should start preparing now.

"We need to prepare for this," Miller said. "If we take the steps now, very calmly, just have a hurricane plan in place for you and your family, you're better off doing that now.

As of Tuesday morning, the forecast track would take the storm off the tip of Florida near the Keys by Saturday night. The storm then is projected

to move sharply to the north moving through Florida then perhaps to the northeast. That movement would place South Carolina receiving a major impact from the storm.

"There are still a number of factors in play and this track more than likely will be modified as we move forward and nothing is certain at this time, however, it would be a prudent move to have things prepared in case things would take a turn for the worse," Miller said.

A State of Emergency has been declared in Florida.

The NHC says some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

"It's still too early to tell the direct impacts Irma could make in the United States," said WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. "The impacts will all be determined by Irma's track. That's why it's important to continue to stay informed with the WIS First Alert Weather App for constant updates."

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the week.

Models for Irma are not yet consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

