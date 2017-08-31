FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to a tropical depression, NHC closes book on brutal storm

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Depression Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.

As of the 11 p.m. Monday update, Irma's sustained winds have weakened to a tropical depression to 35 MPH with higher gusts as it travels northwest at 15 MPH as it moves out of western Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center also said the 11 p.m. update would be the last public advisory for Irma.

" Irma was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 84.9 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion at a slightly slower speed is expected through Monday. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move into Alabama soon and then into western Tennessee by Monday evening," the NHC says. "Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Irma is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Monday evening. The low is likely to dissipate by Tuesday evening."

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected, with higher isolated amounts. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. We don't expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Watches and warnings have already been issued in parts of the state. Aiken, Barnwell, Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties are under a High Wind Advisory until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the more southern and eastern counties such as Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, and Orangeburg are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm's track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse. Continue to stay updated with Irma with your WIS First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

