FIRST ALERT: Irma to impact to Caribbean, but too early to tell on SC impact

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Irma was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane at the 5 p.m. advisory on Thursday.

"It's several thousand miles in the open water," First Alert meteorologist Ben Tanner said. "But what's concerning is that by Tuesday morning, it's expected to have strengthened to a category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph."

This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

Located 840 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,665 miles east of the Leeward Islands Friday morning, Irma is moving west-northwest at 12 mph as of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"Irma has the potential to become a dangerous storm," First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller said. "Of course it's too early to tell where Irma will finally end up. However, it’s a storm that must be watched closely over the next several days as we enter the peak of hurricane season."

Models for Irma are not consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

As always, you can follow along with us on Irma coverage through the WIS First Alert Weather app!

