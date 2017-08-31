FIRST ALERT: Irma to impact to Caribbean, but too early to tell on SC impact

"It's several thousand miles in the open water," First Alert meteorologist Ben Tanner said. "But what's concerning is that by Tuesday morning, it's expected to have strengthened to a category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph."
"Irma has the potential to become a dangerous storm," First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller said. "Of course it's too early to tell where Irma will finally end up. However, it’s a storm that must be watched closely over the next several days as we enter the peak of hurricane season."
Models for Irma are not consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.