FIRST ALERT: Irma potentially strengthening to 'major hurricane' in Atlantic soon

Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane -- a category three storm or higher -- as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Irma was recently upgraded to a category two hurricane at the 11 a.m. advisory on Thursday, leapfrogging category one status with rapid intensity and 100 mph winds.

"It's several thousand miles in the open water," First Alert meteorologist Ben Tanner said. "But what's concerning is that by Tuesday morning, it's expected to have strengthened to a category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph."

Irma, the National Hurricane Center says, is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

"Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight and is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days," the NHC advisory said.

Models for Irma are not consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

