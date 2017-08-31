FIRST ALERT: Irma picks up speed as it becomes a category 3 storm

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a category 3 storm as it continues to pick up speed and make its way through the state of Florida.

Irma made landfall at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning just over the lower Florida Keys.

As of the 2 p.m. update, Irma's sustained winds are now coming in at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The storm is forecast to weaken, however, it will remain a powerful hurricane while it moves along the west coast of Florida.

Irma is currently about 35 miles south of Naples, Florida and 70 miles south of Ft. Myers, Florida. The storm continues to gain speed and is now moving north at 12 MPH.

"An increase in forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday," the National Hurricane Center's forecast said. "On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the southwestern coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon."

Irma is set to hit the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Sunday evening through the night. It should then move inland over northern Florida. The track for the storm remains the same as previously reported with the center of the track moving up through Florida into southwest Georgia and then turning into the state of Alabama. The westward trend continued, moving the system further away from the Midlands.

All of the Palmetto State remains outside of the 'cone of uncertainty,' but don't let your guard down. South Carolina could be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

"Vertical wind shear is increasing over Irma, and the shear is expected to become strong within 24 h," the NHC forecast said. "This, combined with land interaction, should cause at least a steady weakening from 12-36 h. The new intensity forecast is slightly lower than that of the previous advisory at those times, but it still calls for Irma to be a major hurricane at its closest approach to the Tampa Bay area. A faster weakening is likely after Irma moves across the Florida Panhandle and starts to merge with the aforementioned upper-level low, and the new forecast follows the trend of the previous one in calling for the system to decay to a remnant low by 72 h and to dissipate completely by 120 h."

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220-miles. Wind gusts of 120 MPH have been reported in areas of the Florida Keys while Miami is already reportedly seeing more than 90 MPH wind gusts.

Irma is already responsible for at least 20 deaths.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, where more than a quarter of its population have been ordered to evacuate. Despite the threat to the Florida peninsula, some are choosing to ride the storm out at home.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of the state's southernmost barrier islands starting on Saturday morning.

Hurricane Jose has begun to churn near islands hit previously by Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE MIDLANDS?

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Hurricane Irma through the weekend into early next week.

On Sunday, we'll start the day with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build in as we go through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. A few night showers and/or storms are possible in bands as Irma churns to our south and eventually tracks northward over land on Sunday. The storm will weaken significantly as it moves over land as the storm's center stays away from its energy source, which is warm water. However, if the current forecast track remains, parts of the Palmetto State would still be in the northeast quadrant of the storm, which is the worst part of the storm, even if they are out of the 'cone of uncertainty.'

Watches and warnings have already been issued in parts of the state. Aiken, Barnwell, Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties are under a High Wind Advisory until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Some of the more southern and eastern counties such as Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, and Orangeburg are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for counties in the Lowcountry such as Berkeley and Charleston.

A lot of things could change between now and potential impact in South Carolina on Monday. Areas in the Midlands could see significant winds west of I-26, specifically tropical-storm-force winds. But most of the state will likely have tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or higher, starting as early as late Sunday night through the day on Monday. Some of those winds may last into Tuesday. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected, with higher isolated amounts. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers and streams. We don't expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high. Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation. It's best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm's track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse. Continue to stay updated with Irma with your WIS First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

As always, you can follow along with us on Irma coverage through the WIS First Alert Weather app!

