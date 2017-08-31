FIRST ALERT: Irma now category 3, expected to continue to strengthen during the week

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Hurricane Irma remains a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Irma from a category 2 hurricane to a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 115 miles per hour. The powerful storm is expected to strengthen to a category 4 hurricane during the upcoming week.

Officials say the storm is moving west-southwest but it is expected to turn more towards the west on Monday. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the week.

This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

"It's too early to tell exactly where Irma will end up," said WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. "But based on our current forecast models, the storm could make an impact somewhere along the East Coast of the U.S. late next weekend into the following week. A lot can happen between now and then though."

Here is the updated track for the system:

Here are the latest spaghetti models:

Models for Irma are not yet consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

As always, you can follow along with us on Irma coverage through the WIS First Alert Weather app!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.