FIRST ALERT: Irma is still a major hurricane near Cuba's coast but headed toward the Florida Keys

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

Hurricane Irma appears to be taking its time to move away from Cuba's coast but is still predicted to make a major impact on the Florida Keys and the sunshine state's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 11 p.m. update, Irma's sustained winds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The storm is now moving west-northwest at 6 MPH - which is slower than it was moving earlier Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center continues to predict that Irma will make a more northern turn to begin its north-northwestern trek along Florida's coast.

But Irma's threat has shifted from Miami, with forecasters predicting that the major storm has set its sights on Tampa. The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued north of North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet, the NHC says.

"A turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected through late Monday," the 11 p.m. NHC forecast says. "On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to cross the Lower Florida Keys Sunday morning and then move near or along the west coast of Florida Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Irma should then move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon."

All of the Palmetto State remains outside of the 'cone of uncertainty,' but don't let your guard down. South Carolina is expected to be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

A Hurricane Watch is currently in effect for parts of the Florida coast up to Edisto Beach in South Carolina. Storm surge warnings are also in effect for parts of south Florida.

The NHC says Irma lost some of its strength when it came in contact with Cuba but is expected to re-strengthen once it moves away from Cuba. The center of the newest forecast track moves the system up the west coast of Florida into Georgia and then turning into the state of Tennessee.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Irma is already responsible for at least 20 deaths.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, where more than a quarter of its population have been ordered to evacuate. Despite the threat to the Florida peninsula, some are choosing to ride the storm out at home.

RELATED: Is Hurricane Irma the 'Big One' Florida has dreaded?

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of the state's southernmost barrier islands starting on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Check out the latest spaghetti models of Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Here is the latest track for Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Jose has begun to churn near islands hit previously by Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE MIDLANDS?

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to closely watch Irma's track through the weekend into early next week.

Our attention turns to the potential impact that Hurricane Irma could have on the Palmetto State late Sunday night through Tuesday.

On Sunday, we’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build in as we go through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. A few late day showers and/or storms are possible in bands as Irma potentially makes landfall over South Florida and moves northward on Sunday. The storm will weaken significantly as it moves over land and the eye stays away from its energy source, which is warm water. However, if the current forecast track remains, parts of the Palmetto State would still be in the northeast quadrant of the storm, which is the worst part of the storm, even if they are out of the 'cone of uncertainty.'

A lot of things could change between now and potential impact in South Carolina on Monday. Areas in the Midlands could see significant winds south of I-26, specifically tropical storm force winds. But most of the state will likely have tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher, starting as early as late Sunday night through the day on Monday.

Some of those winds may last into Tuesday. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain can be expected, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. We don’t expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high.

Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation. It’s best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm’s track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

As always, you can follow along with us on Irma coverage through the WIS First Alert Weather app!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.