FIRST ALERT: Irma downgraded to category 2, expected to regain strength over weekend

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Hurricane Irma remains a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Irma to a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 miles per hour.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend. However, the storm is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours.

This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

"It's too early to tell exactly where Irma will end up," said WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. "But based on our current forecast models, the storm could make an impact somewhere along the East Coast of the U.S. late next weekend into the following week. A lot can happen between now and then though."

Here is the updated track for the system:

Here are the latest spaghetti models:

Models for Irma are not yet consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

