FIRST ALERT: Irma downgraded, but still too early to tell on SC impact

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Irma was downgraded to a category 2 hurricane at the 11 a.m. advisory on Friday, moving to the WNW at 13 mph with sustained winds at 110 mph.

"A bit drier air has been able to move in quicker and has helped slow development," First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said. "However, it still will pick up and strengthen as the days move forward."

This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

"It’s, of course, too early to tell where Irma will finally end up," Miller said. "However, it’s a storm that must be watched closely over the next several days as we enter the peak of hurricane season."

Models for Irma are not consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

