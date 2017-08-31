FIRST ALERT: Irma brings tornado watches to parts of SC, including Midlands

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.

As of the 2 p.m. Monday update, Irma's sustained winds are now coming in at 60 MPH with higher gusts as it travels north-northwest at 17 MPH.

Several tornado watches have been issued as a result of the storm, including one in Orangeburg County until 10 p.m.

All of the Palmetto State remains outside of the "cone of uncertainty," but don't let your guard down. South Carolina could be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

The Midlands will be in the right-front quadrant of the storm. This is the area that receives heavy rain, gusty winds, and the highest threat of tornadoes.

A POTENTIAL TIMELINE OF EVENTS

12 a.m. to 6 a.m. -- Showers will begin moving in with periods of heavy rain and winds.

6 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Clouds with periods of heavy rain as winds pick up to 30 to 40 MPH and gusts of up to 50 MPH+.

12 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Heavy rain and windy with gusts up to 50 MPH+

11 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday -- Rain and windy conditions will continue early, but the storm will clear out late Tuesday afternoon.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected, with higher isolated amounts. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. We don't expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high. Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation. It's best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

Watches and warnings have already been issued in parts of the state. Aiken, Barnwell, Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties are under a High Wind Advisory until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the more southern and eastern counties such as Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, and Orangeburg are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for counties in the Lowcountry such as Berkeley and Charleston.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm's track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse. Continue to stay updated with Irma with your WIS First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

