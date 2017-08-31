FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma's track for SC shifts slightly west

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

South Carolina's impact from Hurricane Irma remains to be fully nailed down, but the latest information still shows the storm being a potentially catastrophic blow to parts of the Southeast coast.

As of 11 a.m., the category 5 storm continued to push through the Caribbean at 16 mph with 175 mph winds.

The latest track puts the storm potentially hitting the GA-SC line on Monday morning into late Monday afternoon.

Irma made landfall overnight in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a Category 5. So far, at least 10 deaths have been reported.

As for landfall in the United States, the jury is still out on the eventual track, but the Midlands is now squarely in the cone of uncertainty. The 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has Irma entering South Carolina early Tuesday at Category 1 strength.

"We do need to prepare for a potentially land-falling hurricane on Monday, but know there's going to be some changes before that happens," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller Thursday morning. "Prepare now."

"Don’t let your guard down. This storm will remain a powerful hurricane over the next several days as it makes its way toward the United States. Where will it end up? It’s still too early to tell," WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown said.

Hurricane Irma remains a catastrophic hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Jose continues to churn over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Keep in mind that a lot can still happen with the forecast track for Irma. Some forecast models are saying the eye of the storm may stay over the Atlantic Ocean, which still isn’t good news for us if the storm moves generally to the north into Sunday and Monday.

So what should you do right now? Don’t panic. Just be prepared. Get your house in order. Make sure you have an evacuation plan on hand and know where you want to go.

Keep in mind that if the current track remains, areas in the Midlands could see significant winds south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 77, specifically tropical-storm-force winds. But hurricane-force-winds are not out of the question. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain can be expected, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. So flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if we remain in that right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be fairly high. Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm’s track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida and South Carolina ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Irma could make in the Palmetto State late this weekend into early next week.

Don’t let your guard down. This storm will remain a powerful hurricane over the next several days as it makes its way toward the United States. Where will it end up? It’s still too early to tell. Currently, the storm is being steered by an area of high pressure in the Atlantic. At the same time, as the cold front stalls off the southeast U.S. coast, and a trough of low pressure lifts to the north over the U.S., Irma will likely take the path of least resistance and move north. Irma could move north over the state of Florida as a landfalling hurricane.

The key word there is “could.” Still, even if this happens, we would still feel the effects from Irma in the form of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes here in the Palmetto State early next week. Keep in mind that a lot can still happen with the forecast track for Irma. Some forecast models are saying the eye of the storm may stay over the Atlantic Ocean, which still isn’t good news for us if the storm moves generally to the north into Sunday and Monday.

