FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma intensifies to Category 5, track makes another shift

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

Hurricane Irma has intensified again to a Category 5 storm as the projected path continued to shift more to the west since the National Hurricane Center's last update earlier Friday evening.

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, all of the Palmetto State out of the 'cone of uncertainty.'

The storm is expected to continue its trek through the Caribbean and will eventually make a hard northward turn toward Florida and the rest of the Southeast, according to the National Hurricane Center. The timing of that turn will determine where the system makes landfall and the NHC says it may be late Saturday.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the NHC says the Category 5 storm, with winds clocked at 160 MPH, is heading west at 13 MPH, which is a little faster than earlier this afternoon. The center of the newest forecast track moves the system further away from the southeast coast of Florida and closer to the southwest coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

As it did all day on Friday, the cone of uncertainty continued to shift slightly westward into Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama and away from the Midlands. The cone of uncertainty is still very large and several shifts in the track are expected before early next week.

Don't let your guard down. "As we’ve seen, changes happen often with these storms and we’ll be making tweaks to the forecast over the next 48 hours," First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said.

Irma is responsible for at least 11 deaths. The system slammed the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday on its way to a probable Florida landfall over the weekend.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Jose continues to churn over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE MIDLANDS?

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Hurricane Irma through the weekend into early next week.

First, as we move through our Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies. It’s going to feel great with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s

Then, our attention turns to the potential impact that Hurricane Irma could have on the Palmetto State late Sunday night through Tuesday.

On Sunday, we’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build in as we go through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. A few late day showers and/or storms are possible in bands as Irma potentially makes landfall over South Florida and moves northward on Sunday. The storm will weaken significantly as it moves over land and the eye stays away from its energy source, which is warm water. However, if the current forecast track remains, parts of the Palmetto State would still be in the northeast quadrant of the storm, which is the worst part of the storm, even if they are out of the 'cone of uncertainty.'

A lot of things could change between now and potential impact in South Carolina on Monday. Areas in the Midlands could see significant winds south of I-26, specifically tropical storm force winds. But most of the state will likely have tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher, starting as early as late Sunday night through the day on Monday. Some of those winds may last into Tuesday. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain can be expected, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers and streams. We don’t expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high. Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation. It’s best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm’s track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

