FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma intensifies to category 5, SC completely out of 'cone of uncertainty'

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

Hurricane Irma has intensified to a category 5 storm as the projected path continues to shift more to the west since the National Hurricane Center's last update earlier this evening.

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, all of the Palmetto State out of the 'cone of uncertainty.'

The storm is expected to continue its trek through the Caribbean and will eventually make a hard northward turn toward Florida and the rest of the Southeast, according to the National Hurricane Center. The timing of that turn will determine where the system makes landfall and the NHC says it may be late Saturday.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the NHC says the category 5 storm, with winds clocked at 160 MPH, is heading west at 13 MPH, which is a little faster than earlier this afternoon. The center of the newest forecast track moves the system further away from the southeast coast of Florida and closer to the southwest coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

The cone of uncertainty continues to shift slightly westward into Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama and away from the Midlands. The cone of uncertainty is still very large and several shifts in the track are expected before early next week.

Don't let your guard down. "As we’ve seen, changes happen often with these storms and we’ll be making tweaks to the forecast over the next 48 hours," First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller said.

Irma is responsible for at least 11 deaths. The system slammed the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday on its way to a probable Florida landfall over the weekend.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Jose continues to churn over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

We are closely watching Hurricane Irma and what the massive storm could do the Palmetto State into early next week. Before we get there, we’re going to enjoy a lot of sun and low humidity. High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will be in the low and mid-80s.

Then, our attention will turn to the potential impact that Hurricane Irma could have on the Palmetto State late Sunday through Tuesday.

Hurricane Irma remains a catastrophic hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

There is still much uncertainty of the final outcome of the storm. If the storm keeps on its current track the bulk of the impact from the storm would be felt for the Midlands to the north and west starting as early as late Sunday. More likely, though, widespread effects from the storm are expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

We'll see rain with periods of heavy rain at times. Rainfall amounts will vary. In the central, north and western Midlands, 4"-7" of rain could be expected. Winds will be at tropical force speed (39 mph with higher gusts). There is a good chance we'll see a tornado watch issued as the risk of tornadoes will be high. We could easily see local flooding and widespread power outages with this storm. The exact track will determine what type and intensity of weather we'll receive from the storm.

