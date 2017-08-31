FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat. 1, continues movement up FL coast

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

As Irma approaches, the free WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device

As Irma continues to slow down, the now-Category 1 hurricane is still packing strong, damaging winds while it continues to travel up Florida's coast.

As of the 2 a.m. update, Irma's sustained winds are now coming in at 85 MPH with higher gusts as it travels north-northwest at 15 MPH. Although the storm is forecast to continue to weaken, it will remain a powerful hurricane as it continues its movement to northern Florida and southwest Georgia on Monday as a tropical storm.

A turn toward the northwest at a faster forward speed is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will continue to move over the western Florida peninsula through this morning and then into the southeastern United States late today and Tuesday. The NHC also continues to monitor Irma's strong winds and presence," the NHC forecast says. "Irma has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center, and tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km)."

All of the Palmetto State remains outside of the 'cone of uncertainty,' but don't let your guard down. South Carolina could be impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, heavy rains, flooding and high winds as the system makes its way through the Southeast.

Irma is already responsible for at least 20 deaths.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, where more than a quarter of its population have been ordered to evacuate. Despite the threat to the Florida peninsula, some are choosing to ride the storm out at home.

RELATED: Is Hurricane Irma the 'Big One' Florida has dreaded?

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of the state's southernmost barrier islands starting on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Check out the latest spaghetti models of Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Here is the latest track for Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Jose has begun to churn near islands hit previously by Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE MIDLANDS?

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Hurricane Irma as a new week begins.

Watches and warnings have already been issued in parts of the state. Aiken, Barnwell, Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties are under a High Wind Advisory until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Some of the more southern and eastern counties such as Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, and Orangeburg are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for counties in the Lowcountry such as Berkeley and Charleston.

Most of the state will likely have tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or higher, starting as early as late Sunday night through the day on Monday. Some of those winds may last into Tuesday. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected, with higher isolated amounts. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. We don't expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high. Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation. It's best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm's track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse. Continue to stay updated with Irma with your WIS First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re seeing partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

As always, you can follow along with us on Irma coverage through the WIS First Alert Weather app!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.