FIRST ALERT: 'Extremely dangerous' category 5 Irma swells to 180 MPH

Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Irma is now a Category 5 hurricane as it continues to move westward toward the Caribbean.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday the storm is moving to the west at 14 mph, maximum sustained winds are 180 mph and is located 225 miles east of Antigua.

"This is not just catastrophic," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said of the potential for the storm. "This is deadly. This is a deadly hurricane."

No deaths have been reported yet.

Although forecasters aren't sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina, people here should start preparing now.

"We need to prepare for this," Miller said. "If we take the steps now, very calmly, just have a hurricane plan in place for you and your family, you're better off doing that now.

As of Tuesday morning, the forecast track would take the storm off the tip of Florida near the Keys by Saturday night. The storm then is projected

to move sharply to the north moving through Florida then perhaps to the northeast. That movement would place South Carolina receiving a major impact from the storm.

"There are still a number of factors in play and this track more than likely will be modified as we move forward and nothing is certain at this time, however, it would be a prudent move to have things prepared in case things would take a turn for the worse," Miller said.

A State of Emergency has been declared in Florida.

The powerful storm is still expected to strengthen as the week progresses.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, St. Martin, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Dominica, and Culebra and St. Barthelemy. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe.

"It's still too early to tell the direct impacts Irma could make on the United States," said WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. "The impacts will all be determined by Irma's track. That's why it's important to continue stay informed with the WIS First Alert Weather App for constant updates."

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the week.

Models for Irma are not yet consistent enough to suggest where or if the storm would make landfall on the eastern seaboard.

