FIRST ALERT: Category 4 Hurricane Irma weakens, but SC remains in cone

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

Hurricane Irma has weakened during its trek through the Caribbean, but it remains as a powerful storm as it makes its turn to Florida and the rest of the Southeast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Irma remains a category 4 storm with winds clocked at 150 MPH heading west-northwest at 16 MPH. The cone of uncertainty continues to shift westward into Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.

"However, as we’ve seen, changes happen often with these storms and we’ll be making tweaks to the forecast over the next 48 hours," First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller said.

But South Carolina remains in the cone of uncertainty with this latest forecast. The cone of uncertainty is still very large and several shifts in the track are expected before early next week.

Irma made landfall overnight in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a Category 5. So far, at least 10 deaths have been reported.

As for landfall in the United States, the jury is still out on the eventual track, but the Midlands is no longer squarely in the cone of uncertainty.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Irma remains a catastrophic hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Jose continues to churn over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

We are closely watching Hurricane Irma and what the massive storm could do the Palmetto State into early next week. Before we get there, we’re going to enjoy a lot of sun and low humidity. High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will be in the low and mid-80s.

Then, our attention will turn to the potential impact that Hurricane Irma could have on the Palmetto State late Sunday through Tuesday.

On Sunday, we’ll likely see more clouds building in as we go through the day. So, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few late day showers and storms are possible in bands as Irma potentially makes landfall over South Florida and moves northward. The storm will likely weaken a bit as it moves over land and the eye stays away from its energy source, which is warm water. However, if the current track remains, parts of the Palmetto State would still be in the northeast quadrant of the storm, which is the worst part of the storm.

How so, you ask? Areas in the Midlands could see significant winds south of I-20, specifically tropical-storm-force winds. But hurricane-force-winds are not out of the question. Windy conditions could cause trees to go down and power outages. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain can be expected, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. So flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be fairly high. Please keep in mind that all of this information will be based on the storm’s track. If the track changes, impacts could change for the better or worse. Continue to stay updated with Irma with your WIS First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

