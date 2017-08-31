Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Fairfield County.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 34 about eight miles outside of Jenkinsville.

Troopers say the driver was headed west and went of the road, hit an embankment and the vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene. The Fairfield County Coroner is working on releasing the driver's name.

The highway patrol is investigating.

