Have a Fireflies Tim Tebow bobblehead? You could be sitting on some money!

Fireflies' fans lined up outside of Spirit Communications Park for Tim Tebow bobblehead giveaway (Source: WIS)

He may not be wearing the Columbia Fireflies' uniform anymore but a Tim Tebow bobblehead is.

Fans lined up outside Spirit Communications Park Wednesday night to get the Tebow bobblehead the team was giving away to ticket holders at its game against Asheville. Tebow hasn't played for the Fireflies since he was called up to the St. Lucie Mets in July.

The Tebow bobblehead is an unusual piece of memorabilia for an athlete who made his name playing football.

Already, some of those bobbleheads have appeared on eBay for sale. Sellers are asking as much as $89.99.

The Fireflies lost to Asheville 4-1.

Thursday night the Fireflies play their final home game of the season. They are in danger of getting swept.

The promotion for the final game of the season is Purple Game 2.0, which will celebrate the life and music of Prince and John Blackwell Jr., a Columbia native who played drums in Prince's band. Blackwell died in July.

Game time is at 7:05 p.m.

