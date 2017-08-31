Some Midlands high school football games changed due to possible inclement weather

The weather is causing some changes on this week's local high school football schedule. Several games have been moved to escape the threat of rain on Friday.
Keenan and Chester played Wednesday night. Chester won 50-7.
Pelion plays Barnwell at 6 p.m. Thursday. Irmo at Chapin is moved to Thursday at 6:30. Fairfield Central at Blythewood is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ridge View at Ninety Six is rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30. Also playing at 7:30 Thursday, Lee Central at Timmonsville and Airport at Lower Richland.
Westwood hosts South Florence at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Click here for a full list of rescheduled games in South Carolina.
Click here for the WIS First Alert forecast.
