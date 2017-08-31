Marginal risk for severe weather with scattered storms the next few days

Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.

It’s an unsettled forecast the next few days as now tropical depression Harvey continues to move to the northeast and will spread moisture into the Southeast Thursday and Friday.

You’ll notice it will be more humid and sticky Thursday and we’ll see periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe as the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe weather today and Friday with parts of the northern Midlands under a Slight risk Friday.

The threat would be heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll see some sun mixed between the rain chances as highs will be in the middle to upper 80s



A weak cold front is thrown into the mix as Harvey moves to the north. Things will settle down by Saturday afternoon as we’ll see clearing skies and as of Thursday morning, Sunday and Monday Labor Day look nice with near normal temperatures.



A cold front moves into the state late Wednesday into Thursday giving us another chance of rain.



Thursday: Patchy fog this morning otherwise, mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain and gusty winds) highs middle 80s



Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain and gusty winds) Rain chance 50%. Highs middle to upper 80s



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a30% chance of showers before noon then becoming partly cloudy, highs upper 80s



Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Irma continues strengthening and would think it could be at a Category 1 Hurricane within the next 24 hours. Irma has sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving W at 12 mph.

