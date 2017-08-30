Debate continues as demolition of old West Columbia homes still likely

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Instagram said hackers were able to get unlawful access to contact information, such as emails and phone numbers, from high-profile accounts.More >>
In recent weeks, debate has continued over a controversial demolition project in one neighborhood of the city.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has located a 94-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday by his daughter.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
At the corner of Monticello and Camp Ground Roads in Richland County, there have been two fatalities in the past three years.More >>
A Sumter County man remains missing since Friday and his family is very concerned about his well-being.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
