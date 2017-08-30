UPDATE: Richland Co. deputies locate missing 94-year-old

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has located a 94-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday by his daughter.

Charles Corley was last seen by his care taker at his home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when the care taker returned at 5 p.m. Corley was no longer at home. Corley’s daughter told deputies that her husband reported seeing Corley driving east on Interstate 20 from Fairfield Road at about 5:30 p.m., but he was unable to follow him on the road.

Deputies say Corley’s daughter said she called family, friends, and places they believe he may have gone but was unable to locate him.

