Richland Co. deputies searching for missing 94-year-old suffering from dementia

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 94-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday by his daughter.

Charles Corley has been diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen by his care taker at his home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when the care taker returned at 5 p.m. Corley was no longer at home. Corley’s daughter told deputies that her husband reported seeing Corley driving east on Interstate 20 from Fairfield Road at about 5:30 p.m., but he was unable to follow him on the road.

Corley was last seen driving his 2001 champagne-colored Buick Century with an SC license plate. The tag number is 39174W. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo shirt, and suspenders.

Deputies say Corley’s daughter said she has called family, friends, and places they believe he may have gone but was unable to locate him. As of 7:30 p.m., deputies say none of the local hospitals have admitted a Charles Corley.

Anyone who may have seen Charles Corley or who may have any information on his location is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

